Best Place to Buy Desert Plants

Moorten Botanical Garden dates back to the 1950s at its current location.
Indoor-outdoor living is the holy grail of life in the desert, so the longevity of Moorten Botanical Garden hardly surprises us. This South Palm Springs treasure unfolds over an acre consisting of a nursery and a one-of-a-kind “cactarium.” Second-generation owner and caretaker Clark Moorten and his team help visitors select the perfect plants from a beautiful, if prickly, inventory of thousands of cactuses and succulents representing several ecoregions.
His father, Chester “Cactus Slim” Moorten, opened the garden in 1939 as Museo de Deserto and moved to its current lot with his wife, Patricia, in the 1950s. The nursery envelops the charming house in back that was previously the home and studio of the renowned photographer, painter, and pioneer Stephen H. Willard.

Clark was raised in the garden and still operates it with his wife, Carolyn. They’ve both become experts on succulent plants. Their selection continually changes, although there are a few “residents,” including a 55-year-old elephant tree from Baja.

The garden is open daily, except on Wednesdays, with $5 entry fee, and guided tours are available.

