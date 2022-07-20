Best Place to Buy Desert Plants

His father, Chester “Cactus Slim” Moorten, opened the garden in 1939 as Museo de Deserto and moved to its current lot with his wife, Patricia, in the 1950s. The nursery envelops the charming house in back that was previously the home and studio of the renowned photographer, painter, and pioneer Stephen H. Willard.

Clark was raised in the garden and still operates it with his wife, Carolyn. They’ve both become experts on succulent plants. Their selection continually changes, although there are a few “residents,” including a 55-year-old elephant tree from Baja.

The garden is open daily, except on Wednesdays, with $5 entry fee, and guided tours are available.

