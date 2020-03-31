Mighty Morgan

Things really took off at Moxie’s last year.

We’re very grateful. Starting this new show at a venue that is not exclusively a gay venue, the owners have embraced us with open arms. We’ve been able to do something good for the community. The owners wanted to create a space where we bring people together who have not been together in the past. I think that speaks volumes for their character.

What was it like 18 years ago when you were just starting out and performing in Palm Springs?

Palm Springs has the most amazing people who come from all over the country and the world to retire or just move here. That said, they have been entertained across the country and the world by the best entertainers. So, performing for people in Palm Springs is very difficult because they have seen the best of the best around the world. Back then, it was a challenge. And of course, the demographic has changed over the years. The LGBTQ community has been accepted in society so there is a lot more heterosexual clientele now. But I was very lucky that people here embraced me with open arms as a new queen and new talent. I am very grateful to Tommi Rose [of Toucans] to get the work and there’s still a very high bar in Palm Springs to this day.