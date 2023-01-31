Morgan’s in the Desert Retains Its Hollywood A-List Reputation

Morgan’s in the Desert is older than La Quinta Resort & Club itself — if you go by their names, that is. This swanky ﬁne-dining destination was the prominent resort’s ﬁrst eatery, opened in the late 1920s when Bay Area businessman Walter H. Morgan bought land from the Cahuilla Indians and created a desert retreat for his Hollywood friends. In those days, a rustic communal table sat amid luxury casitas that provided refuge for the likes of Joan Crawford and Greta Garbo.

Morgan’s still has a long chef’s table for private parties, but the restaurant inevitably expanded and evolved with the times. It remains on the A-list for modern-day celebrities; of course, today’s guest list extends far beyond the jet set. Many are drawn to its historic charm coupled with cutting-edge cuisine and mixology. You’ll ﬁnd comforts from the past, like the ﬁreplace, piano music, and cowboy mural that’s been here since 1926, while the epicurean experience has evolved to include seasonal ingredients, with special attention paid to local ﬂavors.