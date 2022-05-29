TGIF in the Desert

The wildly popular Flamingo Fridays at the Morongo Casino Resort & Spa are returning to the resort’s Oasis pool starting June 3, offering 21-and-over nighttime pool parties.

Guests will have chance to sink their toes in a sandy beach, take a float down a lazy river under the stars, cozy up in a reserved cabana and listen to a live DJ spin tunes every Friday night from 9 p.m. until midnight through the end of September.

Morongo’s mixologists will serve up a variety of specialty cocktails as guests play a variety of pool games and compete in poolside dance contests.

“With record heat approaching, there’s never been a better time to enjoy Morongo’s legendary Flamingo Fridays,” said Simon Farmer, Morongo’s executive director of marketing. “Our weekly parties offer guests a chance to cool off in our beautiful Oasis pool while sipping amazing cocktails and listening to some of the hottest DJs — the perfect recipe for an unforgettable summer night.”

Morongo guests receive complimentary admission for two people. Tickets are available for non-resort guests for $20 each.

