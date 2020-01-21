A New Look to the Place

The Morongo Casino Resort & Spa has put the finishing touches on a sweeping renovation project that has transformed the very heart of the property by adding elegant new décor and amenities throughout the casino floor, including new bars and three distinctive new restaurants.

With the recent unveiling of the stunning Crystal Hearts Bar positioned at the epicenter of the first-level gaming floor, Morongo celebrated the completion of a 12-month remodeling and redesign project that introduced stylish new lighting, carpet, art and wall and ceiling treatments.

“Morongo always strives to exceed the expectations of our guests and our dynamic new ambiance embodies that continuing commitment as a premier gaming destination,” said Richard St. Jean, Morongo’s chief operating officer. “From table games to slots to our new restaurants and bars, we are excited to be fully operational. More importantly, the redesign is proving to be a hit as our guests tell us they absolutely love our new look.”

With the casino renovations complete, Morongo is remodeling all 310 of its suites and guest rooms to bring vibrant new furnishings and dramatic décor to the 27-story resort tower. The project is expected to be complete by mid-2020.

“The beautiful remodeling planned for our guest rooms and suites will present a bold new look with opulent new amenities that radiate the resort lifestyle embraced by our guests,” St. Jean said. “This latest milestone marks the next chapter in our evolution as Morongo continues to offer a world-class experience to our guests.”

The new renovations and expansion accent the luxurious world-class amenities Morongo offers as a premiere resort to each hotel guest. Amenities include a top of the line 24-hour fitness center with Technogym equipment compatible with “My Wellness Pro” mobile app and the Oasis Pool, a year-round destination with a resort-style pool, warmed to 80 degrees, encompassed by the lazy river, exclusive cabanas, plush chaise lounges and lush gardens.