Ride ‘Em Cowboy

Amateur and professional ropers and riders will compete for cash prizes at the ninth annual Morongo Open Ranch Rodeo, a free event set for Oct. 9 at the Morongo Indian Reservation.

For the third year, the rodeo will also include a qualifying event for the Bob Feist Invitational (BFI) Open Team Roping, commonly known as ‘’The Feist,” the largest one-day annual open roping event in the country held in Reno, Nevada.

“With more money, more events and the addition of a BFI Qualifier, rodeo fans have more to celebrate as the Morongo Open Ranch Rodeo raises the stakes for this great event,” said Aaron Tsinigine, the 2015 PRCA World Champion Team Roping Header.