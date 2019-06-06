Double Date

Inspired menus, relaxing ambiance, and unsurpassed service await at the Good Times Cafe and Pink Coffee, two new elevated dining venues unveiled at the Morongo Casino Resort & Spa in Cabazon.
“Pink Coffee and Good Times Cafe are fantastic new additions to Morongo’s upscale dining offerings,” said Morongo Tribal Chairman Robert Martin. “Both new venues exemplify the dedication to craftsmanship and excellence that puts Morongo at the top of the class.”
Old-world charm meets modern chic at Pink Coffee, where guests can fuel up 24/7 with a bold cappuccino or wind down with a calming cup of tea. Staffed by brilliant baristas, this new coffee house and patisserie features signature roast coffee, velvety sweet house-made gelatos and fine baked goods made by hand in Morongo’s own bakery.
A plethora of baked goods greet customers at Pink Coffee.
“From breads to cakes to pastries, everything we serve at Morongo is baked from scratch right here in our own kitchen,” said Shane Driver, Morongo’s director of food and beverage. “Pink Coffee gives our pastry chefs an opportunity to show off their astounding talents, while Good Times Cafe will tempt diners with a gastropub vibe and eclectic bill of fare.”
The 24-hour Good Times Cafe offers a full menu ranging from full breakfasts to lunch fare, dinners, late-night bites and decadent desserts. Infused with a brewhouse atmosphere, the offerings range from handcrafted burgers, salads and brick-oven pizza creations to bold dishes like mussels frites, short rib ravioli and filet mignon with a cabernet demi glaze.
Good Times Cafe has 16 rotating taps serving everything from pilsners and hazy IPAs to rich stouts.
The rustic wood and marble bar at Good Times Cafe takes guests on a tour of the thriving craft brew scene with 16 rotating taps serving everything from pilsners and hazy IPAs to rich stouts. The whiskey connoisseur will delight in the Cafe’s extensive collection of fine scotch, bourbon and rye from around the world.
“At Morongo, we are constantly innovating to create new and exciting dining experiences for our guests,” said Morongo Chief Operating Officer John James. “The offerings at Pink Coffee and the Good Times Cafe highlight the attention to detail that has always set Morongo apart. Our team members love these efficient spaces that allow for comfortable and faster service.”
The exquisitely designed Pink Coffee and Good Times Cafe were created by the renowned Kenneth Ussenko, the vision behind Morongo’s exclusive 26th-floor Drum Room. Ussenko’s has created the ambiance of 14 exclusive restaurants across the globe, as well as mansions for Qatar royalty and luxury resorts in Belize.
Good Times cafe burger.
While Pink Coffee’s European vista transports visitors to another place and time, Good Times Cafe celebrates California’s take on gastropub culture. An eclectic mix of creamy ivory and taupe leather seating, high top tables of rich woods, and options for warm communal or private seating create a unique ambiance on par with the bistro experience. Good Times Cafe’s layout combines open, social spaces with cozy hideaways to create the perfect space for any night out.
Morongo Casino Resort & Spa, 49500 Seminole Drive, Cabazon, 951-849-3080; morongocasinoresort.com.