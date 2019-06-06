Double Date

Inspired menus, relaxing ambiance, and unsurpassed service await at the Good Times Cafe and Pink Coffee, two new elevated dining venues unveiled at the Morongo Casino Resort & Spa in Cabazon.

“Pink Coffee and Good Times Cafe are fantastic new additions to Morongo’s upscale dining offerings,” said Morongo Tribal Chairman Robert Martin. “Both new venues exemplify the dedication to craftsmanship and excellence that puts Morongo at the top of the class.”