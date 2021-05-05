Historic Home Hits the Market

This home was built for entertaining. It easily holds more than 150 people without feeling cramped or being too big for two people. The home’s unique swim-up bar is part of the beautiful backyard pool. The garden includes top of the line turf, an outdoor covered spa, a sunken patio dining area with a large electric shade covering, a fire feature, and extensive low-maintenance landscaping. The east/west living area offers spectacular mountain views with no impediments such as other houses or power lines.

The property includes a sophisticated sound system throughout and a full humidity and temperature control system designed for an art collection. The home includes a Tesla charging outlet, double washers and dryers, and steel security gates all around. Metal security shades keep the main bedroom protected. It features an on-demand water heater and multi-location water filters, an alkaline water spigot in the kitchen, and a hot water recirculating pump. It was recently fully restored and updated, winning a Palm Springs Preservation Award in 2018.

“The iconic Morse residence is truly a unique architectural statement,” says Histed. “This is one of the finest homes in all of Palm Springs and exemplifies the glamour of entertaining in the midcentury. As one of the home’s previous residents, I know it very well.”

The Morse Residence is surrounded by homes enjoyed by internationally acclaimed stars, including Elvis Presley, Marylin Monroe, Bobby Darin, and Trini Lopez. It is featured in the new award-winning documentary, My Name Is Lopez, and can be seen in the limited-edition SHAG poster "The Imposters" as well as many catalogs, magazines, and Modernism Week video tours.

The house was the inspiration for the "Water House" in Disney's Incredibles 2. Directed by Brad Bird (Toy Story), Pixar animators took more than 2,000 photos of the house in 2017 to serve as the inspiration for the film. Many of the surfaces, architectural features, and furniture in the property were used in the film. The home will also be featured in an upcoming book by photojournalist Sally Davies as a West Coast sequel to her recent hit New Yorkes and appeared in Innis Casey's photobook, Quartrates.

