Nature Made

Before quartz, stainless steel, and butcher-block became the benchmark for every HGTV kitchen, there was rock. Pure, unprocessed rock that, with the right amount of heat, pressure, and muscle, could emerge as an ingenious kitchen utensil and workspace. Archaeologists have uncovered what are commonly known as bedrock mortars — small, circular depressions carved into rock or stone — all over the world, from the United States to Argentina to Israel. They are, to some degree, the chef’s kitchen of the ancient indigenous world. Such mortars exist in the Indian Canyons in Palm Springs and are the handiwork of the ancestors of the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians.

Traditionally, while Agua Caliente men hunted deer, rabbit, and other small game, the women gathered plants and began the early stages of food preparation, using a mortar and pestle to grind nuts, seeds, and dried berries into a fine flour or meal, as well as various plants for medicinal purposes (not unlike our modern-day pharmacists).

In Mukat’s People, anthropologist Lowell J. Bean, Ph.D., suggests that animal bones may have also been ground and later mixed into food, such as soups.

The mortars seen today in the Indian Canyons, some of which are several inches deep, began as mere depressions or natural indentations in the rock face. A hot stone would have been placed on the area to soften the bedrock so the women could begin chipping away with a sharp stone. Over time, as they pounded and ground the same spot with a pestle, a smooth hole began to form.

Because of the length of time required to form these grinding sites, the Agua Caliente took great pride in their respective mortars. According to Bean, “any woman who was careless in her use of mortars was considered a ‘sloppy’ housewife.” After grinding, the women carefully cleaned their mortars with a small hand broom and covered them with grass to keep out small animals.