At 26, Moshe Safdie achieved fame for his multifamily development Habitat 67, the main housing for Expo 67 in Montreal, Canada. He day-tripped with Richard Neutra, and apprenticed for two years with Louis I. Kahn, who is counted among the 20th century’s most important architects.

Now 80, Safdie has built habitats in a variety of places: Yad Vashem, the Children’s Memorial in Jerusalem (which is built in a cave); the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts in Kansas City, Kansas; and the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles. Although each project is magnificent to look at, one would be hard pressed to say “that’s a Safdie” because they are decidedly different from each other.

Safdie will speak during Modernism Week at 1 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Annenberg Theater. He spoke with Palm Springs Life about his philosophy of design and his individual style as well as his thoughts on the category of architecture known as modernism.