From Russia to Palm Springs With Love

For filmmaker Matthew Mishory, the road between Soviet composer Alexander Mosolov and his well-deserved international appreciation comes straight through Palm Springs.

Mishory has spent years working to bring the composer’s story to the screen, making several trips to Mosolov’s native Russia to explore how he and his music persevered despite Communist expulsion in the 1930s. Mishory brings the tale, Mosolov’s Suitcase, to Palm Springs for a fictionalized bit about a stolen suitcase of Mosolov’s compositions.

“Nobody really knows exactly what happened to his suitcase, but our best guess — and I’m not the only one to have suggested this — is that most likely some of Mosolov’s music survives because he was able to smuggle it into the West,” says Mishory, a commercial director based in West Hollywood, California. “In our semi-fictional, semi-documentary reimagining of Mosolov’s life… there’s a trail that connects Mosolov to an American Communist music critic of the 1930s and to the Hollywood Blacklist and eventually to Palm Springs.”