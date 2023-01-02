10 Most-Read Stories of 2022

We published more than 700 stories in 2022 on topics ranging from arts and culture to architecture and design, food and drink, and local lore. We broke the news about an incredible Indigenous archeological discovery, took you inside celebrity homes, and generally celebrated the people, places, and businesses that make Greater Palm Springs such a dynamic destination to visit and to live.

Here, in descending order, are your favorite stories from 2022, determined by total number of page views received from January to December 2022.