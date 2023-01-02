10 Most-Read Stories of 2022

Annette Morales Roe stands on the shore of the Salton Sea, for which she crafted a plan to address a variety of economic, social, and environmental challenges.
PHOTOGRAPH BY NATE ABBOTT
We published more than 700 stories in 2022 on topics ranging from arts and culture to architecture and design, food and drink, and local lore. We broke the news about an incredible Indigenous archeological discovery, took you inside celebrity homes, and generally celebrated the people, places, and businesses that make Greater Palm Springs such a dynamic destination to visit and to live.
Here, in descending order, are your favorite stories from 2022, determined by total number of page views received from January to December 2022.
10. Where to Eat in Cathedral City
Trying to figure out where to grab a bite? We offer seven tasty recommendations in Cathedral City, including the newly opened Sol y Sombra restaurant at The Paloma (pictured), a new craft brewery, and a modern dining destination where the menu changes weekly and all cooking happens over an open flame.
9. Punch It
The first Palm Springs hideaway Steve McQueen purchased changed hands again last year, poolside punching bag and all. “Stepping into the backyard, you couldn’t help but feel like you’re a part of Americana folklore,” Scott Ankersen of TTK Represents told us. We take you inside the Racquet Club Estates home, designed by architects Dan Palmer and William Krisel and built in 1960 by the Alexander Construction Company.
8. The Mystery of Frank Sinatra’s Grave
Writer David Lansing likes to visit Frank Sinatra's grave in Cathedral City. When he noticed the crooner's gravestone had been changed, he went down a rabbit hole to figure out why, ultimately finding himself in the middle of a story that involves family feuds, the police, and plenty of intrigue.
7. 10 Things to Know About Acrisure Arena
Ahead of the highly anticipated December 2022 opening of Acrisure Arena in Thousand Palms — home to the Coachella Valley Firebirds and host of major concerts, live performances, and stand-up comedy shows — we spoke with arena general manager and senior vice president of entertainment John Bolton to find out what the planned fan experience would be like.
6. Viva Salton
Will Annette Morales Roe’s plan to import water to the Salton Sea sink or swim? Editor-in-chief Steven Biller speaks with her about a plan that would reroute recycled water that’s currently flowing into the Pacific Ocean to the Salton Sea and, in the process, address a variety of economic, social, and environmental challenges in the surrounding area.
5. Bobby’s World
During a break in 2021 from filming his super-popular Netflix makeover series, Queer Eye, designer Bobby Berk was vacationing with pals in the Coachella Valley and fantasizing about owning his own piece of the desert. He purchased a Spanish-style property in Cahuilla Hills, renovated it, and then opened it for home tours during Modernism Week. Writer Derrik J. Lang got the scoop ahead of its reveal.
4. Mexican Food We Love
We set out to identify the tastiest classic Mexican dishes at restaurants, taco shops, and pop-up kitchens from Palm Springs to Coachella. After two months undercover — and with very full and happy bellies — we were pleased to present our favorites from across the Coachella Valley.
3. Antique Home Show
Launched in 2011, the monthly Palm Springs Vintage Market has grown into a midcentury modern shopper's paradise. We spoke with founder Mindy King about her inspiration and what visitors can expect to find when they visit.
2. Beneath the Surface
In 2018, thousands of Indigenous artifacts were unearthed in downtown Palm Springs by Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians tribal members and archaeologists. Writer Miranda Caudell speaks with those who analyzed and discovered these ancient items that date back anywhere from 7,700 to 8,200 years — several thousand years older than the site previously known to be the oldest in the valley.
1. Never Get Off the Boat
Writer Kent Black takes us for a strange and wonderful ride through the communities surrounding the Salton Sea. We visit an abandoned golf course, those gargantuan metal sculptures in Borrego Springs, and Bombay Beach.