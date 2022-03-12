Give Mom the Celebration She Deserves in Palm Desert

Savor the Flavors — and the San Jacinto Mountains: The best kind of Mother’s Day menu includes a table with a view. Make your reservations at La Spiga for a taste of Tuscany, and request a table on the patio where the spectacular view of the mountains competes with the deliciousness of the menu.
And no matter what kind of agenda you plan for Mom this year, you’ll want to make some room on your phone before you arrive. With the best collection of public art in the Coachella Valley, every corner in downtown Palm Desert offers the perfect backdrop to capture all those magical memories.
Start planning your trip with help from Discover Palm Desert — and be sure to browse the events calendar for concerts, street fairs and happenings to add to your Mother’s Day plans.
