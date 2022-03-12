mothers day palm desert

Give Mom the Celebration She Deserves in Palm Desert

Why limit the festivities to just one day? Turn the celebration into a full weekend of fun with an itinerary she will love.

If you want to make this Mother’s Day extra special, give her an unforgettable experience you can share together. There’s no better place to celebrate her impact than Palm Desert. Whether her idea of a getaway involves indulging at the spa on her own or adventuring with the whole family, you’ll find exactly what she needs to feel honored and appreciated. Consider these ideas to make sure she knows just how much you value her hard work every day of the year.
Get Pampered by the Pool: Love deserves luxury — and that’s what she’ll get at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa. Take the experience at the most upscale spot in the city up a level by booking a poolside cabana for the ultimate day of soaking in the southern California sun.
Savor the Flavors — and the San Jacinto Mountains: The best kind of Mother’s Day menu includes a table with a view. Make your reservations at La Spiga for a taste of Tuscany, and request a table on the patio where the spectacular view of the mountains competes with the deliciousness of the menu.

Go Treasure Hunting: Whether she’s looking for new designer trends for her closet or she’s hoping to find a new piece of art for the living room, Palm Desert’s shopping scene is the place to enhance her style.
And no matter what kind of agenda you plan for Mom this year, you’ll want to make some room on your phone before you arrive. With the best collection of public art in the Coachella Valley, every corner in downtown Palm Desert offers the perfect backdrop to capture all those magical memories.

Start planning your trip with help from Discover Palm Desert — and be sure to browse the events calendar for concerts, street fairs and happenings to add to your Mother’s Day plans.

