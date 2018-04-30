Did You Know?

President Woodrow Wilson established Mother’s Day in 1914 during his first term in office. The second Sunday in May, he proclaimed, should be a day to share “a public expression of love and reverence for the mothers of our country.” So treat Mom to something memorable that says, “With love, from Palm Springs.”

You Don’t Say!

Card hunting? Skip the chain stores. With more than 3,000 options, Greetings, a cheeky emporium of pop culture, has exactly the words you need — whether that’s a simple “Thanks for letting me be me” or a recognition of lifelong jackass-ery scrawled across a naked golfer’s bum.

sohopalmsprings.com

Best Buds

My Little Flower Shop provides blooms for many local hotels and weddings, and their custom, desert-inspired bouquets are sure to make Mom smile on Mother’s Day. You can’t go wrong with air plants, succulents, ranunculus, and lilacs. Extra credit: Buy her a year of monthly flower-arrangement deliveries.

mylittleflowershop.com