PSL:Evening Under the Stars is a stellar event for a good cause. Why is it important for you to give back?

Martha Reeves: For me, it’s not so much the cause, as it is the spiritual gathering that happens whenever we perform the songs that I have been so grateful to record over the years. There’s a happiness in the music, and a cure, for me, that allows me to be free.

PSL: Your attitude is upbeat. You’re also incredibly deep. Is that the secret to longevity?

MR: I think the “new” talent, those that came in the 1980s and ’90s and so on, they have not been schooled or studied the past performers. Back in Detroit, and Hitsville, we had the best professors teaching us and training us, and I guess that’s why the music is legendary. That’s why we are performing after all these years. We trained to be the best performers we know how to be. When we get off that stage we are exhausted, but it’s a blessing because we know we have done our job.

PSL: So what happens to you on stage when you sing? Describe that sensation?

MR: I am always excited. I get butterflies. But I’ve learned how to use my nervous energy. I am grateful that I can retain the lyrics, because our stories are heartfelt. We have been trained to know that the audience is the royalty, so to be able to get up in front of a crowd of music-loving, peace-loving, lyric-loving people, is just incredibly joyful.