Breathing Room

Originally built in 1952, this newly renovated midcentury modern home in the Movie Colony neighborhood of Palm Springs doesn’t skimp when it comes to space with 6 bedrooms and 6.5 baths while the home sits on more than a half-acre and comes with an attached casita.

The interiors boast high ceilings, designer finishes, and access to the large south-facing backyard complete with covered patio, saline pool and spa with outdoor shower. Within walking distance of downtown Palm Springs, this neighborhood once attracted A-listers from Hollywood including Cary Grant, Estee Lauder, Marilyn Monroe, Dinah Shore and Tony Curtis.

When it was first developed, the neighborhood only contained about 170 homes that created privacy using walls or landscape while enjoying panoramic views of the San Jacinto mountains. Each of the rooms of this home can deliver the views to create a sense of connection between each room.

