Breathing Room

Originally built in 1952, this newly renovated midcentury modern home in the Movie Colony neighborhood of Palm Springs doesn’t skimp when it comes to space with 6 bedrooms and 6.5 baths while the home sits on more than a half-acre and comes with an attached casita.
The interiors boast high ceilings, designer finishes, and access to the large south-facing backyard complete with covered patio, saline pool and spa with outdoor shower. Within walking distance of downtown Palm Springs, this neighborhood once attracted A-listers from Hollywood including Cary Grant, Estee Lauder, Marilyn Monroe, Dinah Shore and Tony Curtis.
When it was first developed, the neighborhood only contained about 170 homes that created privacy using walls or landscape while enjoying panoramic views of the San Jacinto mountains. Each of the rooms of this home can deliver the views to create a sense of connection between each room.
The kitchen opens up to the dining and living spaces while also connecting to a walk-in party and walk-in laundry room. There are two master bedrooms and three junior ensuites with access to their own bathroom. The guest house has a private entrance, wet bar, views, private bath and separate HVAC.
Newly installed on the home is the roof, plumbing, electrical, windows, doors, 3 HVAC units and 44 paid-for solar panels. A two-car garage also offers driveway parking.
Listing price: $2,500,000
723 E. Vereda Sur, Palm Springs
Brady Sandahl Real Estate Group of Keller Williams Luxury Homes
760-409-1540
brady@bradysandahl.com
bradysandahl.com