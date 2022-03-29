Mr. Wash Talks Outburst

When I ran into him, he was up for the same thing that I ended up receiving: a presidential commutation of his sentence. At the last minute, when Bill Clinton got indicted, they withdrew his. He had packed all of his stuff, he had given all of his stuff away, and waited, because they had guaranteed that he was going to be released. And then at the last minute, they withdrew, and they crushed that man. I watched it crush him.

So I painted what I felt and what I thought. It was a picture of Bill Clinton in a mirror. [At first,] I was trying to paint [Peltier] and Bill Clinton shaking hands in congratulations. And then the indictment issue came in while we all waiting on him to go home. [In the new version,] Hillary is on the phone, but she’s in handcuffs now. Bill Clinton’s hands are turning into snakes. His fingers became all the venomous snakes of the world, because in the relationship between the United States and the Indians, the treaties were always broken from the American side.

I tried to just paint that story. I really feel grateful to have had the opportunity to meet the person that my grandparents spoke about.