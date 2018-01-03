ACT for MS and its 17th Annual Christmas Tree Lane event drew 175 supporters, who made merry to raise funds to provide free services for local residents living with multiple sclerosis.

President Margot Nelligan greeted everyone with host Joey English. Event co-chair Suz Hunt recognized Norma Greer Fishkind. Star of stage and screen, Ruta Lee sang a touching tribute to Norma’s mother and ACT for MS founder, the late Gloria Greer, accompanied by Bill Marx. Best-selling author Andrew Neiderman started the festivities by auctioning the Gloria Greer tree designed by his wife Diane and daughter Melissa.

Other celebrities on hand with trees were Fred “The Hammer” Williamson, whose wife Linda co-chaired the evening, Jerry Vale’s widow Rita Vale, and Desert Flippers’ hosts Lindsey and Eric Bennett. The most unusual “tree” was the collection of 5 small trees that represented the Marx Brothers’ entire family.

Sally Traidman chaired the Small Tree Boutique, which included a Trini Lopez tree. Philanthropists on hand included Harold Matzner, Sarah Milmet, JoAnn Davis, Kay Hanson, Nancy Stone, Peggy Cravens, Penny Mason, Gary Damsker, Ogniana Masser, and Lori and Aubrey Serfling.

Other large tree designers were Marc Byrd and George Turner. Richard DeSantis produced the event, and Tibor Lesko played bass.

ACT for MS

73-710 Fred Waring Drive, Suite 118, Palm Desert, CA 92260

760-773-9806

actforms.org