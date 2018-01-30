Public arts initiatives have animated the Coachella Valley landscape in recent years, cultivating a space for street artists to encapsulate local lore in large-scale exterior wall projects. Their work spans styles and subject matter, from pop culture to cultural heritage. While there are far too many murals to list here, and far too many to see in a single day, this selection is a good place to start.
palm springs
PHOTOGRAPH BY EMILY CHAVOUS
The Mountain Charmers by Fin DAC and Angelina Christina, October 2013. Bar, 340 N. Palm Canyon Drive.
Woman in Glasses by James Haunt and Zes MSK, April 2012. Racquet Club Road and North Palm Canyon Drive.
PHOTOGRAPH BY EMILY CHAVOUS
Batman and Robin by John “MDMN” Moody, November 2017. Trio Restaurant, 707 N. Palm Canyon Drive (in back parking lot).
cathedral city
PHOTOGRAPH BY EMILY CHAVOUS
Cathedral City Cove Artists Colony, c. 1938 by Socrates Painter, January 2016. Agnes Pelton Society, 68680 F St. (in alley).
palm desert
PHOTOGRAPH BY EMILY CHAVOUS
Coachella x Kenya by Adam Enrique Rodriguez and Wise Two, July 2016. Westfield Palm Desert, 72840 Highway 111 (near Palm Desert 10 Cinemas).
indio
PHOTOGRAPH BY EMILY CHAVOUS
Rebirth by Nicole Ponsler, 2013. Quick & Easy, 82660 Miles Ave.
PHOTOGRAPH BY EMILY CHAVOUS
Old Indio by Bijan Masoumpanah, 2014. Miles Avenue and Towne Street.
coachella
PHOTOGRAPH BY STEVEN BILLER
Casa De Trabajador by The Date Farmers, May 2014. 722 Vine St.
PHOTOGRAPH BY EMILY CHAVOUS
Mexican Folklore by Frank “Paco” Lemus, summer 2010. Shady Lane East (across from Dateland Park).
PHOTOGRAPH BY EMILY CHAVOUS
La Cosecha del Futuro se Siembra con la Semilla del Pasado by Sego, June 2014. 722 Vine St.
PHOTOGRAPH BY EMILY CHAVOUS
Mujer del Desierto by Adrian Takano, May 2017. Sixth Street and Vine Avenue.
PHOTOGRAPH BY STEVEN BILLER
American Woman by Mata Ruda, April 2016. 1560 Sixth St.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY LUIS CASTRO
Colores de la Juventud by Luiz Castro and local high school students, 2017. Bagdouma Park Community Center, 51251 Douma St.
gallery
Photographs by or courtesy of Emily Chavous, Adam Enrique Rodriguez, and Sofia Enriquez.