A self-guided mural tour of Greater Palm Springs.

Emily Chavous Arts & Entertainment

Public arts initiatives have animated the Coachella Valley landscape in recent years, cultivating a space for street artists to encapsulate local lore in large-scale exterior wall projects. Their work spans styles and subject matter, from pop culture to cultural heritage. While there are far too many murals to list here, and far too many to see in a single day, this selection is a good place to start.

palm springs
themountaincharmers

PHOTOGRAPH BY EMILY CHAVOUS

The Mountain Charmers by Fin DAC and Angelina Christina, October 2013. Bar, 340 N. Palm Canyon Drive.

Woman in Glasses by James Haunt and Zes MSK, April 2012. Racquet Club Road and North Palm Canyon Drive.

batmanandrobin

PHOTOGRAPH BY EMILY CHAVOUS

Batman and Robin by  John “MDMN” Moody, November 2017.  Trio Restaurant, 707 N. Palm Canyon Drive  (in back parking lot).

cathedral city
cathedralcity

PHOTOGRAPH BY EMILY CHAVOUS

Cathedral City Cove Artists Colony, c. 1938 by Socrates Painter, January 2016. Agnes Pelton Society,  68680 F St. (in alley).

palm desert
westfieldpalmdesert

PHOTOGRAPH BY EMILY CHAVOUS

Coachella x Kenya by Adam Enrique Rodriguez and Wise Two, July 2016. Westfield Palm Desert, 72840 Highway 111  (near Palm Desert 10 Cinemas).

indio
nicoleponsler

PHOTOGRAPH BY EMILY CHAVOUS

Rebirth by Nicole Ponsler, 2013.  Quick & Easy, 82660 Miles Ave.

bijanmasoumpanah

PHOTOGRAPH BY EMILY CHAVOUS

Old Indio by Bijan Masoumpanah, 2014. Miles Avenue and Towne Street.

coachella
thedatefarmers

PHOTOGRAPH BY STEVEN BILLER

Casa De Trabajador by The Date Farmers, May 2014. 722 Vine St.

franklemus

PHOTOGRAPH BY EMILY CHAVOUS

Mexican Folklore by Frank “Paco” Lemus, summer 2010. Shady Lane East (across from Dateland Park).

sanerandsego

PHOTOGRAPH BY EMILY CHAVOUS

La Cosecha del Futuro se Siembra con la Semilla del Pasado by Sego, June 2014. 722 Vine St.

adriantakano

PHOTOGRAPH BY EMILY CHAVOUS

Mujer del Desierto by Adrian Takano, May 2017. Sixth Street and Vine Avenue.

matakuda

PHOTOGRAPH BY STEVEN BILLER

American Woman by Mata Ruda, April 2016. 1560 Sixth St.

luizcastroart

PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY LUIS CASTRO

Colores de la Juventud by  Luiz Castro and local high school students, 2017. Bagdouma Park Community Center, 51251 Douma St.

Photographs by or courtesy of Emily Chavous, Adam Enrique Rodriguez, and Sofia Enriquez.