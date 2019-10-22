Secluded Splendor of the Seven Sisters

The superbloom that swept across California this past spring, the reward of record-breaking rain and mountain snowfall, bestowed visitors to the Indian Canyons in Palm Springs with a bounty of wildflowers — some never before seen in these parts. One of the most popular hikes, through Murray Canyon, winds up into the crevices of the San Jacinto Mountains, meandering among palm tree oases and crisscrossing a crystal-clear stream before stopping at a cascading waterfall — a dramatic finale in a land rooted in the practical and spiritual properties of this life-giving resource. You can visit these breathtaking landscapes year-round, though they are especially stunning when these blooms abound.