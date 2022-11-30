Hike of the Month: Murray Canyon Trail

It’s true: Waterfalls exist in the desert! Day hikers will find one of them in the San Jacinto Mountains, not too far from downtown Palm Springs, on the Murray Canyon Trail. The secluded out-and-back walk to Seven Sister Falls is approximately 4.1 miles round trip. One of four passes in the Indian Canyons, the ancestral home of the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, the moderately challenging Murray Canyon Trail sports a 450-foot elevation gain. The stair-step cascade waterfall is seasonal; one step falls about 15 to 20 feet, then a pair of falls plunges another 10 to 15 feet.

Each month, hiking expert Rob Bignell spotlights a Coachella Valley trail.

