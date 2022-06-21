Breakdown and Repair

It sounds counterintuitive that you would want to break down your muscle fiber. But that’s what you need to do to shift your chassis into overdrive. In repairing tears, your body builds stronger muscles, as if to say, “Oh, yeah? Well let’s see you try that again.”

Do not, however, expect the rebuilding process to gain ground without other mechanics.

“If you want to build muscle, you need a calorie surplus,” says Dulce McMillon, manager of Fit in 42 Palm Springs.

That does not mean you can load up on doughnuts in the morning and chow down a bowl of gelato before climbing into bed. Quality and timing matter. McMillon recommends consumption of protein and complex carbohydrates 60 to 90 minutes before a weight-lifting session and 30 to 60 minutes afterwards — though the window of time can be longer and still be beneficial.