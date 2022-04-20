Off the Beaten (Art) Path

The word “museum” likely conjures visions of long lines waiting for a glimpse of a priceless painting by Picasso or a celebrated sculpture by Rodin, but art means different things to everyone. While Palm Springs Art Museum and the nearby 26-foot-tall Marilyn Monroe statue beckon aesthetes in downtown Palm Springs, there are dozens of other museums where you can see equally fascinating artistic expression across the Coachella Valley. Here are five out-of-the-ordinary exhibits we recommend you visit this summer.

Cabot’s Pueblo Museum

Desert Hot Springs

One of the desert’s earliest settlers, Cabot Yerxa built and lived in this sprawling adobe-style building where his legacy is permanently preserved. One of the more fascinating exhibits was inspired by his friendship with Semu Haute, an Indigenous artist who gifted him with a statue he named Ah-ah-ota, which translates to “two-faced white man.” Now, the museum is hosting an exhibit by students who have created their own two-faced portraits in the cubist style often associated with Picasso. cabotsmuseum.org

Museum of Ancient Wonders

Cathedral City

So, you’re fascinated by the artifacts of ancient Egypt but unable to travel to the country for any number of reasons ... well, you’re in luck. This museum exhibits replicas of the marvelous golden treasures of Tutankhamun, the boy king who became the most revered of pharaohs. The “Wonderful Things” exhibit will have you questioning your eyes as you behold such I-can’t-believe-they’re-not-real” belongings as his chariot, funereal mask, jewelry, throne, and magnificent mummy case. moaw.org