The Museum of Ancient Wonders, a Cathedral City-based attraction featuring replicated and genuine treasured artifacts, will host the Coachella Valley’s inaugural virtual reality escape game on Oct. 1-2. The event requires 2 to 4 participants who will have 45 minutes to escape the simulated experience or become pyramid relics themselves.

There will be stations available for four participants per time slot beginning at 6, 7, and 8 p.m. The cost for participants is $60 with a time limit of 45 minutes to complete the challenge and includes free admission to the museum.

The intriguing virtual reality escape game is produced by Pro VR USA and is called experience, “Escape the Lost Pyramid.” It is based on the popular Assassin's Creed Origins, an action-adventure stealth game played from a third-person perspective. Assassin's Creed Origins was created by Ubisoft, a major game developer known for many other gaming franchises including Far Cry, Rainbow Six, Tom Clancy, Ghost Recon, and Prince of Persia. Participants do not need to be familiar with the game to complete the virtual reality experience.

In this virtual reality escape game, participants will be transported inside a massive pyramid, where they must navigate treacherous obstacles, utilizing weapons, mind, and wits to solve puzzles in order to find the treasured relic and escape.

Participants are invited to include friends and family to view the monitors while they play the game in virtual reality. The virtual reality equipment will be onsite in the museum and will be connected to TV screens so that non-participating visitors can enjoy the journey with those that take on the challenge. Non-participants are asked to pay general admission and the public-at-large is invited to attend. Observers will pay regular general admission to the museum to attend: $15 for adults, and $12 for students, military, and seniors.

While "Escape the Lost Pyramid" offers participants an opportunity to immerse themselves in virtual reality, they can also explore the museum’s three-dimensional treasures, including 124 replicated treasures of the opulent period of 18th Dynasty Egypt from the Tomb of King Tutankhamun, including gilded shrines, life-size statues, a chariot, and a recreation of Tutankhamun’s royal mummy.

For tickets, click HERE.

This virtual reality escape game is an extremely immersive experience, in a large space, including extreme virtual heights. If you fear heights, you may want to enjoy this experience as an observer.

The museum follows all FDA and CDC guidelines for Covid-19 measures to ensure the cleanliness of equipment, wearing of masks, and self-distancing.

• READ NEXT: Sunnylands Revives Outdoor Movie Screenings with "Wizard of Oz".