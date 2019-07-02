New Life for Ancient Wonders

In the 1950s and ‘60s, El Paso, Texas, didn’t offer many opportunities for a kid with a learning disability. When Alberto Acosta saw that his grades wouldn’t get him into college, he set out on a different path.

“The minute I graduated high school, the next day I was on a bus for New York City,” he says. “I never looked back.”

Acosta went into the theater business, assisting producers, composing music, and negotiating contracts. “Doing everything from A to Z,” he says, working on and off Broadway and with regional companies. When he needed a break from the pressure, he went to museums and immersed himself in their quiet tranquility.

Now, he wants to open his own Museum of Ancient Wonders in the Coachella Valley.