1. Cannabis Cookies

Korova’s “Black Bar Bites” contain 10 mg of THC per cookie. Available at West Coast Cannabis Club in Palm Desert and Cathedral City; $18.69.

westcoastcannabis.club

2. Fest Fuel Tincture

Jenny Q’s herbal extract aids the immune system. Available at Grateful Desert Herb Shoppe & EcoMarket in Joshua Tree; $28.

gratefuldesert.com

3. Activated Popcorn

This superfood snack from Isabel’s Naturals boosts detoxification. Available at Nature’s Health Food & Café in Palm Springs and Harvest Health Foods in Palm Desert; $13.

isabelsnaturals.com

4. Big Farma Juice

Organic, cold-pressed juice with beets, carrots, celery, parsley, and sea salt. Available at Wildest Greens in Palm Desert; $10.

wildestgreens.com

5. Healing Crystals

Amethyst and hematite ward off negative vibes. Available at Crystal Fantasy in Palm Springs; price varies.

crystalfantasy.com

6. Coconut Créme

Raw hand and body lotion with coconut extract replenishes skin. Available at The Body Deli in Palm Desert and Palm Springs; $10.

thebodydeli.com

7. Agua de Florida

Caramelo Manifestations’ clearing spray balances the senses. Available at Power Yoga in Palm Springs; $10.

caramelomanifestations.com

8. Amber Incense

Triloka’s premium incense soothes, calms, and encourages. Available at Earth’s Elements in Palm Springs; $4.99.

shopearthselements.com

9. Crossbody Clutch

Co-crafted in Morocco and California. Available at Soukie Modern in Palm Springs; $475.

soukiemodern.com