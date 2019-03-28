1. Cannabis Cookies
Korova’s “Black Bar Bites” contain 10 mg of THC per cookie. Available at West Coast Cannabis Club in Palm Desert and Cathedral City; $18.69.
2. Fest Fuel Tincture
Jenny Q’s herbal extract aids the immune system. Available at Grateful Desert Herb Shoppe & EcoMarket in Joshua Tree; $28.
3. Activated Popcorn
This superfood snack from Isabel’s Naturals boosts detoxification. Available at Nature’s Health Food & Café in Palm Springs and Harvest Health Foods in Palm Desert; $13.
4. Big Farma Juice
Organic, cold-pressed juice with beets, carrots, celery, parsley, and sea salt. Available at Wildest Greens in Palm Desert; $10.
5. Healing Crystals
Amethyst and hematite ward off negative vibes. Available at Crystal Fantasy in Palm Springs; price varies.
6. Coconut Créme
Raw hand and body lotion with coconut extract replenishes skin. Available at The Body Deli in Palm Desert and Palm Springs; $10.
7. Agua de Florida
Caramelo Manifestations’ clearing spray balances the senses. Available at Power Yoga in Palm Springs; $10.
8. Amber Incense
Triloka’s premium incense soothes, calms, and encourages. Available at Earth’s Elements in Palm Springs; $4.99.
9. Crossbody Clutch
Co-crafted in Morocco and California. Available at Soukie Modern in Palm Springs; $475.