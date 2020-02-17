Cause for Applause

When Carrigan Boynton scoured the web for an intensive program in theater arts to fill the summer between her freshman and sophomore years in high school, she discovered David Green’s Musical Theatre University (MTU) at Rancho Mirage High School. She auditioned and got accepted.



Musical Theatre University, however, is a five-year, after-school curriculum for eighth to 12th graders in Palm Springs Unified School District. So Boynton, her mom, and her younger sister moved to the desert, while her dad holds down the family fort in Tennessee.

“I considered myself being on the stage performing for musical theater, and I want to do that in college, but MTU has opened me up to directing and playwriting,” the now Desert Learning Academy senior says.

“You gain knowledge not only about performance but also about how to be a well-rounded individual,” she adds, noting the enlightenment she attains through exposure to professionals in all aspects of the theater industry.

“Confidence is a huge part of what the program teaches,” she says. “You learn to bring what you have to the table and that theater arts is a career possibility.”

Taught by faculty and guest teachers with Broadway and other professional credentials, Musical Theatre University courses span an array of on- and off-stage roles. Green oversees operations, directs the musical productions, and auditions each student.

“I look for people who have passion, energy, and the desire to immerse themselves in [the program],” he says. “I’m not looking for ‘star’ kids. Talent is subjective and grows at different times.”