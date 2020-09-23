Get the Picture

In shooting for her two previous books on Palm Springs, photographer Nancy Baron had company. Not unwanted company, just the four-legged canine type that wanted to be part of whatever she was doing.

“The dogs in the houses would start following me around and end up in the frame ,and it always added so much to the photo,” says Baron, a Chicago native who has a second home in Palm Springs. “So eventually I decided that this is just what people need. They need to see these homes and these dogs that are so beloved and well cared for.”

With Palm Springs Modern Dog at Home, she does just that. Now available on her website and Amazon, the book illustrates how dogs are an integral part of each home’s midcentury roots. Even with minimalist features, the warmth and humanist aspects of modern design emerge thanks to the presence of the dogs in each photograph.

“My photographs capture the midcentury modern look,” Baron says. “So it was that, but with the addition of these adorable dogs. In all my photos I try to add something that gives it some life or some extra interest.”

