Get the Picture

In shooting for her two previous books on Palm Springs, photographer Nancy Baron had company. Not unwanted company, just the four-legged canine type that wanted to be part of whatever she was doing.
“The dogs in the houses would start following me around and end up in the frame ,and it always added so much to the photo,” says Baron, a Chicago native who has a second home in Palm Springs. “So eventually I decided that this is just what people need. They need to see these homes and these dogs that are so beloved and well cared for.”
With Palm Springs Modern Dog at Home, she does just that. Now available on her website and Amazon, the book illustrates how dogs are an integral part of each home’s midcentury roots. Even with minimalist features, the warmth and humanist aspects of modern design emerge thanks to the presence of the dogs in each photograph.
“My photographs capture the midcentury modern look,” Baron says. “So it was that, but with the addition of these adorable dogs. In all my photos I try to add something that gives it some life or some extra interest.”
Baron chatted with Palm Springs Life about creating the book and her own fascination with dogs.
When did the dogs become the focus of your work?
I’ve been making this Palm Springs work for 10 years. I began to really focus on the dogs four or five years ago. It was sort of a casual thing and then once it became a definite that the book was being published it was more focused.
How did you know what kind of shot you were going to come away with?
I knew the houses, so I already had an idea in mind of how I would get the shot. Everybody was just really friendly and it came together. When I shoot, I try to keep a very low profile. I don’t use light. It’s just me. There’s not a lot of equipment and it’s a lot easier to get in and out of a house quickly. You start with the animals, you want to keep it as simple as possible. I have to say that all the dogs were great.
What are some secrets to shooting photographs of dogs?
When you’re working with animals, you have to work very quickly. Some of them are more candid. We would be talking and all of a sudden I’d see out of the corner of my eye, ‘Oh, that’s the right light and I love the way the dog is standing or sitting’. It would happen that way. Some of them I did see if they could sit in a particular area, but it wasn’t necessary for them to pose. And it worked. Every time it worked. Well, I think if dogs are well loved and well cared for they’re calm.
I take it you own a dog?
Yes. I have an English Shepherd and coincidentally, when we got the house in Palm Springs, she was a small puppy. The two came into our lives at the same time. Our Palm Springs home and as our little English Shepherd, who loved it out there. It’s a one-story house, there’s no stairs, there’s the back of the house, the backyard, it’s always open.
Did you have dogs as a child?
I didn’t. What happened was when I was like 2 years old, my parents got this, I remember it believe it or not, this adorable Cocker Spaniel and I proceeded to get very sick. It turned out I had, I actually still have, an allergy to dogs.
And yet you still decided to get a dog?
Yes. So what happened with that, obviously I always wanted a dog, and then a friend passed on an email about a litter of these English Shepherds that had been born.
They weren’t bred. It was just they were born in a ranch and I had heard that it was a wonderful breed. I said, ‘You know what, I’m going to be that person that has a dog.’ So we got her and yeah, I was sick a lot, but I think that overall what she adds to my life overcomes all the issues I had with my allergies.
So it’s worth the sacrifice?
I’d have to say a definite yes. As it turns out English shepherds — I’m sure everyone says this about the breed of their dog — but they really are wonderful, smart, kind, gentle breed. She’s wonderful with small children and very elderly people and other dogs. So yeah. It’s been worth it with all the downsides.
Did you always have an interest in photography?
I worked in the film business for many years. I really loved the documentary genre. The film business is pretty intense. So I had this feeling that I’d like to do something very quiet, simple. and by myself. I thought I’d like to do documentary photography. Working in the film business, I’d been standing at the camera and being very much connected to photography. In fact, my work is pretty cinematic. In any case, I had never really studied photography. So a little more than 20 years ago I started studying photography at different schools around Los Angeles and I really took to it. Just to the craft and the art of it. So, that was it. I quit film as soon as I started studying. Then I did a few projects, personal projects, before the Palm Springs work, but the Palm Springs work was what really resonated for me.
What do you like about Palm Springs?
The first time I went, I don’t know what part of the 1970s. I’m guessing mid ’70s. I was visiting friends in LA and I was sick, which is not why we decided to drive out to Palm Springs. It was probably winter because there was snow on the mountains. I was laying by the pool and the sun and looking at the snow-caped mountains. It was just amazing. I just thought this is paradise. One of the things I always say — and I’m sure especially that we are both from the Midwest you would agree with this — is that there’s just endless things to discover there. Once you live there rather than as a tourist. Yeah it’s wonderful and you can certainly be a modernism tourist, but living there you really see the richness of the life there.
For more information on Baron’s books, visit nancybaron.com.