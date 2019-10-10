The Sinatra Name

The historic Plaza Theatre in downtown Palm Springs is attracting some big names to help raise the money for its restoration.

The incomparable Nancy Sinatra has just signed on to host a special event Feb. 16 during Modernism Week. The event, set for 3-5 p.m. at the Plaza Theatre, will include a special screening selection of Sinatra’s work followed by a conversation with the audience. She also promises to bring special celebrity guests.

Tickets go on sale at noon Nov. 1 and more details are available at modernismweek.com.

“As the daughter of Frank Sinatra, perhaps one of the most famous of the many Hollywood celebrities who helped put Palm Springs on the international stage, Nancy has many fond memories of growing up here and is a huge supporter of preserving our past and our city’s historic architecture,” said Palm Springs councilmember J.R. Roberts, who is leading restoration and fundraising with Mayor Rob Moon. “We are incredibly honored that Nancy is getting involved in the effort to restore this important Palm Springs icon to its former glory.