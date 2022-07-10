Things to Do in the Desert: July 11-18

Stephan Gladieu Exhibition: Through Aug. 28

The state-of-the-art Joshua Tree Gallery of Contemporary Art’s newest exhibition, Through Their Eyes, features the iconic humanistic portraits by international award-winning French photographer, Stephan Gladieu. In his extensive series of works, Gladieu’s social documentary photography addresses cultural, social, and political narratives of the present time.

Kids' Movies for Free: Through Aug. 4

The Cathedral City Parks and Community Events Commission, in partnership with the Mary Pickford Theatre, presents a “Free Summer Kids Movie Series” happening every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. through Aug. 4. July 14 is Peter Rabbit.

Godspell: July 8–17

Launched in 1971 off-Broadway, this musical touches on the life of Jesus Christ through parables and comedic songs by Oscar-winning composer Stephen Schwartz. See it at Palm Canyon Theatre in Palm Springs.

The Carol Burnett Show: July 10–31

Sunday afternoons at Desert Theatreworks in Indio, local talent perform classic comedy sketches from the beloved 1960s and ’70s TV series.

“A Celebration of Jewish Broadway”: July 14

An award-winning show honoring the songs and stories of Jewish Composers and their contributions to the American Musical. Beloved melodies and lyrics by the likes of Irving Berlin, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Schwartz and Carole King.