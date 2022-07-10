Things to Do in the Desert: July 11-18

Nancy Wilson strikes out on her own without Heart sister Ann. See her July 16 at Agua Caliente Casino Rancho Mirage.
Stephan Gladieu Exhibition: Through Aug. 28
The state-of-the-art Joshua Tree Gallery of Contemporary Art’s newest exhibition, Through Their Eyes, features the iconic humanistic portraits by international award-winning French photographer, Stephan Gladieu. In his extensive series of works, Gladieu’s social documentary photography addresses cultural, social, and political narratives of the present time.
Kids' Movies for Free: Through Aug. 4
The Cathedral City Parks and Community Events Commission, in partnership with the Mary Pickford Theatre, presents a “Free Summer Kids Movie Series” happening every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. through Aug. 4. July 14 is Peter Rabbit.
Godspell: July 8–17
Launched in 1971 off-Broadway, this musical touches on the life of Jesus Christ through parables and comedic songs by Oscar-winning composer Stephen Schwartz. See it at Palm Canyon Theatre in Palm Springs.
The Carol Burnett Show: July 10–31
Sunday afternoons at Desert Theatreworks in Indio, local talent perform classic comedy sketches from the beloved 1960s and ’70s TV series.
“A Celebration of Jewish Broadway”: July 14
An award-winning show honoring the songs and stories of Jewish Composers and their contributions to the American Musical. Beloved melodies and lyrics by the likes of Irving Berlin, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Schwartz and Carole King.
Sammy Obeid
Sammy Obeid, Caliente Comedy: July 15
Obeid blends his college experience with his love for being the life of the party, breaking down the latest trending topics into deliciously-medicinal bite-size jokes that make you laugh your abs into a six pack while simultaneously getting smarter. He is currently the host of Netflix’s acclaimed show 100 Humans, where he conducts mind-blowing scientific and social experiments on a group of 100 test subjects. See him at Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs.
Bob Log III: July 15
Sequin pants. A full-face diving helmet. Pool floats. You know you’re in for a good time with this slide guitarist and one-man band whose songs include “Bubble Strut” and “My Shit Is Perfect.” Don’t miss Bob Log III light it up at The Alibi in Palm Springs.
Nancy Wilson’s Heart: July 16
Though this version of the rock band Heart doesn’t include both Wilson sisters, Nancy keeps “These Dreams” flowing on her tour, which stops at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa. In 2020, Wilson turned her attention to recording the first solo album of her storied career and signed with global label partner Carry On Music. Wilson plays guitar and sings on all the songs on the entire album, which includes nine new, original songs. The first single from the album is Nancy’s stunning rendition of Bruce Springsteen’s “The Rising.”
Gavin DeGraw
Gavin DeGraw, “Christmas in July”: July 16
Rock icon Gavin DeGraw will perform his multi-platinum and hits and holiday classics in the Morongo Grand Ballroom. DeGraw is well known for a bevy of fan favorites, including “In Love with a Girl,” “Not Over You,” “Soldier,” “Sweeter,” “We Both Know,” and the timeless single “I Don’t Want to Be” that served as the theme song of WB’s former hit drama series, One Tree Hill. Proceeds benefit “Musicians On Call,” which delivers live and recorded music directly to the bedsides of patients, families and caregivers in healthcare environments nationwide.
George Michael Book Author Chats: July 16
Best-Selling author James Gavin returns to Just Fabulous to sign his new biography, George Michael: A Life, and answer your questions about music legend George Michael. He'll be at the store from noon to 2 p.m.
Vietnamese Singer Lệ Quyên: July 17
The acclaimed Vietnamese music star Lệ Quyên will perform her timeless classics in the Morongo Grand Ballroom. With a highly celebrated career that spans nearly two decades, Lệ Quyên has released several albums that have resonated with fans of traditional and contemporary styles of Vietnamese music.
Clap Your Hands Say Yeah: July 17
Frontman Alec Ounsworth didn’t shy away from heavy topics like divorce, substance abuse, or murder in the band’s 2022 release, New Fragility. Yet, Pitchfork reports, he broaches the subjects in an approachable way that seems nostalgic for a bygone indie-rock era. Hear the new stuff live at Pappy & Harriet’s in Pioneertown.
Jerry Paper: July 17
Growing up around music led millennial Lucas Nathan to explore psychedelic folk sounds and experiment with several musical projects. Performing at The Alibi, their persona Jerry Paper often grooves around in a silk robe and doesn’t shy away from the weird.
Star-Gazing Parties: July 18-21
Registration is underway July 10 for the free stargazing programs slated for July 18-21 at the Rancho Mirage Observatory. Each evening includes viewing several different objects on the deck, a constellation tour, and viewing even more through the PlaneWave Instruments CDK700 telescope in the dome. The program is led by Rancho Mirage city astronomer Eric McLaughlin, Observatory program coordinator Lauren Zuckerberg, or a trained docent.
