A Desert Chill

This month, retro appliance maker Big Chill launches four colors rooted in Mojave Desert nature. More than pretty swatches with boho appeal, these nostalgia-inducing ranges and refrigerators break with the austere scheme that has dominated the kitchen industry without significant rival for the last 20 years. Shades of Green Brown, Ochre Yellow, Beige, and Ivory — sourced in partnership with Los Angeles-based interior designer Natalie Myers — are the tranquil and toasty polar opposite of stainless steel.

After completing her daughter’s bedroom as a participant in the One Room Challenge, Myers sought to collaborate with online event sponsor Big Chill. Myers has a dichotomy of influence, living and working with one foot in the city and one in the desert. Her clients are concentrated in L.A., but she draws her palette from the terrain outside her Joshua Tree cabin.