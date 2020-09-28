Where to Celebrate National Coffee Day

On Sept. 29, Americans will sip one of its favorite daily beverages to mark National Coffee Day. As a country, Americans consume 48 billion cups a year.

In California, it’s 5.8 billion cups annually. Take those same cups and stack them, and you’re talking 1,059 Empire State Buildings tall.

Coffee has become much more than a wake-up call in the morning, It’s a means of socializing thanks to the growth of coffee houses. There are more than 35,000 outlets in the country, according to a 2019 report by Allegra.

In Greater Palm Springs, Koffi and Starbucks dominate the coffee houses we hang out at. However, that doesn’t mean there is not room for more niché nooks, like Gre and Ernest in Palm Springs, IW Coffee in Indian Wells and Old Town Coffee Company in La Quinta.

Where are Palm Springs Life readers more apt to get their caffeine fix? Discover the results from the 2020 Best of the Best contest.

What is coffee for you? Most of us would consider the caffeine and the pick-me-up it delivers. Surprisingly, the hot beverage delivers more benefits, according to TheSoul Publishing.

Boosts Brainpower: Caffeine acts as a stimulant to your central nervous system, releasing extra energy and improving attention and concentration

Increases Blood Pressure: A small cup can battle an episode of low blood pressure

Makes Your Immune System Stronger: It contains lots of antioxidants that can help improve your overall health

Relieves a Headache: Like OTC painkillers, which often contain caffeine, coffee can help relieve symptoms of a headache

Reduces Stress: A cup releases dopamine and serotonin, alleviating stress and even symptoms of depression

Improves Your Memory: The stimulators in a cup improve short-term memory and enhances concentration

Helps You Lose Weight: Suppresses your appetite and may even stimulate minimal calorie burning

Look for free deals in conjunction with National Coffee Day, such as Dunkin’ Donuts, Starbucks, 7-Eleven, Jackin-theBox, and Krispy Kreme. See the complete list in this USA Today article.

