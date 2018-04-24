In honor of National Doctors Day, March 30, JFK Memorial Hospital teamed up with Leeds & Son Fine Jewelers and hosted a reception to celebrate those in the profession.

More than 100 doctors, hospital administration staff and their guests, covering all disciplines from orthopedic surgeons and cardiologists to general practitioners and anesthesiologist, enjoyed mixing and mingling amongst the watches and jewelry at Leeds & Son on El Paseo.

“JFK Memorial Hospital celebrates National Doctors Day annually, and we are thankful for Leeds & Son providing us a unique and beautiful venue,” said Dr. Chandra Shekar, chief of staff at JFK Memorial Hospital. “As a fellow doctor, we appreciate being recognized on this national day and it gives us the opportunity to enjoy time together in a relaxed atmosphere.”

The honorees enjoyed cocktails while savoring delicious appetizers including vegetable spring rolls, coconut shrimp, beef tenderloin and chicken masala skewers, catered by Eight4Nine Restaurant & Lounge. Some of the highlights of the evening were conversation and demonstration by world-renowned diamond cutter Barry Rogoff.

Originally known as Doctors Day, National Doctors Day was first observed on March 30, 1933, in Winder, Ga. Dr. Charles B. Almond’s wife, Eudora Brown Almond, wanted to have a day to honor physicians. In 1933, greeting cards were mailed and flowers placed on the graves of deceased doctors. It wasn’t until 1991 that President George H.W. Bush signed a proclamation to create National Doctors Day.

