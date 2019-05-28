Hole Foods

In honor of National Doughnut Day on June 1, we tried the local mom-and-pop shops and brunch menu ops to find the desert’s best doughnut.

Amelia Rodriguez Current Guide, Restaurants

PHOTOGRAPH BY GETTY IMAGES
Most Je Ne Sais Quoi

Crisp on the outside and pillowy on the inside, La Quinta Baking Company’s New Orleans–style beignets satisfy with fresh strawberries and a powered-sugar dusting. laquintabaking.com

Best Budget Bite

Ask for the raised crumb at Teddy’s Donuts in Bermuda Dunes for a fluffy, not-too-sweet treat that’ll only set you back a buck. 760-345-8879

Coolest Clique

Served warm, the oversized doughnut holes from Norma’s at Parker Palm Springs are delectable alone, but their tablemates — fresh lemon custard and blueberry preserves — take them to the next level. parkerpalmsprings.com

The Tried and True

It’s hard to beat the original glazed from Krispy Kreme. Die-hards used to have to drive more than an hour to the nearest location in Menifee, but a long-anticipated outpost opened in April in Rancho Mirage. krispykreme.com

READ NEXT: Hungry? Check out the desert’s foodie scene to find your next meal.