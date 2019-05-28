Hole Foods

Most Je Ne Sais Quoi

Crisp on the outside and pillowy on the inside, La Quinta Baking Company’s New Orleans–style beignets satisfy with fresh strawberries and a powered-sugar dusting. laquintabaking.com

Best Budget Bite

Ask for the raised crumb at Teddy’s Donuts in Bermuda Dunes for a fluffy, not-too-sweet treat that’ll only set you back a buck. 760-345-8879

Coolest Clique

Served warm, the oversized doughnut holes from Norma’s at Parker Palm Springs are delectable alone, but their tablemates — fresh lemon custard and blueberry preserves — take them to the next level. parkerpalmsprings.com

The Tried and True

It’s hard to beat the original glazed from Krispy Kreme. Die-hards used to have to drive more than an hour to the nearest location in Menifee, but a long-anticipated outpost opened in April in Rancho Mirage. krispykreme.com

