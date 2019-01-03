“Coral Kingdoms and Empires of Ice” arrives on Feb. 18, featuring renowned husband-and-wife photographers David Doubilet and Jennifer Hayes. Doubilet is one of the most prolific National Geographic photographers, recently completing his 75th story for the magazine. “His partner, Jennifer Hayes, is a photographer, but she’s also an aquatic biologist,” Perry says. “They can really compare the artistry of underwater images with science.”

Their presentation introduces audiences to the coral triangle in Kimbe Bay in Papua New Guinea, teeming with life, then moves to the mysterious depths below the Antarctic ice. Next, they bring audiences to the Gulf of St. Lawrence to discuss their experiences with whales and their up-close encounters with harp seals.

“It goes deeper than what appears in the magazine,” Perry explains. “Obviously David and Jen have had a lot of stories in the magazine over the years, and you can read the articles, but by coming to the event, you get the story of the person who captured this image. What was that experience like to actually go there? What were the pictures that didn’t make it in? What were the stories that didn’t make it in? It’s a deep dive behind the scenes.”

Filmmaker Bryan Smith’s March 18 show, “Capturing the Impossible,” promises rollicking tales, from his frostbite during the Niagara Falls ice climb to aerial footage of paragliding to confronting machete-wielding locals in Papua New Guinea.

“Bryan is an adventurer in his own right. And he has that added challenge of being a filmmaker while he’s there,” Perry says. “He started as a kayak guide. He picked up a camera along the way and began making whitewater-kayaking films.”

He’ll not only discuss paragliding and ice climbing in the Canadian Rockies and Niagara Falls, respectively, but also the difficulties of documenting extreme exploration. “Even though Will was the one climbing Niagara Falls, Bryan had to figure out, ‘How do I document this? I also have to climb or to descend to make sure I get that shot,’ ” Perry says. “Audiences get to see the story of the expedition, but they’ll also get to see from Bryan’s point of view and the challenges that he had to solve to capture it. That’s why it’s called ‘Capturing the Impossible.’ ”

Gershenfeld hopes the series resonates so he can expand it in upcoming seasons. “I think everyone will be captivated by National Geographic Live,” he says. “There are some amazing minds at work there, and we’re lucky that we have them to help us understand and learn.”

Information: mccallumtheatre.com