Head Over Heals

In honor of National Hat Day on Jan. 15, find the perfect topper — no matter the occasion.

Dakota Bob's can help complete your High Desert lewk.
PHOTOGRAPHS BY NATE ABBOTT
Tennis Match

Even in January, a day on the courts requires plenty of sun protection in the desert. Concept boutique La Akua knows just how to cater to sun worshipers: 90 percent of their hats boast a 50+ ultraviolet protection factor. Their curated collection includes everything from Tilley fedoras to wide-brimmed tennis visors for fun cover in the sun. laakua.com

Film Fest Festivities

Go one-of-a-kind glam with a festive piece from vintage goldmine Iconic Atomic. Their rack is stacked with vintage pillbox hats and turbans, as well as a range of customized hair flowers and men’s headwear from Deadbeat Dame Designs. iconicatomic.com

Weekend Brunch

Before the caffeine kicks in, don a hat from one of the Elizabeth & Prince boutique locations in Palm Springs, Palm Desert, and La Quinta. They carry boleros and fedoras from such beloved brands as Janessa Leone, Lola Hats, and Artesano that are certain to pair well with a mimosa. elizabethandprince.com

la akua palms prings

PHOTOGRAPH BY ANNA KULA

La Akua in Palm Springs.

Pool Party

Nothing suits a Palm Springs pool party quite like a floppy-brimmed hat from Trina Turk. Both the flagship boutique in the Uptown Design District and the Palm Desert location carry a bevy of playful finds, including Mr Turk fedoras. Those are available in a variety of prints and patterns to complement poolside attire in or out of the water. trinaturk.com

Joshua Tree Concert

Top off a live music performance among the yuccas (and your noggin) at Dakota Bob’s Western Wear. Tucked away at the Sky Village Swap Meet, this shop’s sturdy selection of cowboy hats — some new and most broken-in — make it one of the style set’s best kept secrets, whether in search of cattlemans or pinched fronts, to complete a High Desert lewk. dakotabobs.com

dakota bobs western wear

Dakota Bob’s in Yucca Valley.

