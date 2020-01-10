Head Over Heals

Tennis Match

Even in January, a day on the courts requires plenty of sun protection in the desert. Concept boutique La Akua knows just how to cater to sun worshipers: 90 percent of their hats boast a 50+ ultraviolet protection factor. Their curated collection includes everything from Tilley fedoras to wide-brimmed tennis visors for fun cover in the sun. laakua.com

Film Fest Festivities

Go one-of-a-kind glam with a festive piece from vintage goldmine Iconic Atomic. Their rack is stacked with vintage pillbox hats and turbans, as well as a range of customized hair flowers and men’s headwear from Deadbeat Dame Designs. iconicatomic.com

Weekend Brunch

Before the caffeine kicks in, don a hat from one of the Elizabeth & Prince boutique locations in Palm Springs, Palm Desert, and La Quinta. They carry boleros and fedoras from such beloved brands as Janessa Leone, Lola Hats, and Artesano that are certain to pair well with a mimosa. elizabethandprince.com