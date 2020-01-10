Head Over Heals

Tennis Match
Even in January, a day on the courts requires plenty of sun protection in the desert. Concept boutique La Akua knows just how to cater to sun worshipers: 90 percent of their hats boast a 50+ ultraviolet protection factor. Their curated collection includes everything from Tilley fedoras to wide-brimmed tennis visors for fun cover in the sun. laakua.com
Film Fest Festivities
Go one-of-a-kind glam with a festive piece from vintage goldmine Iconic Atomic. Their rack is stacked with vintage pillbox hats and turbans, as well as a range of customized hair flowers and men’s headwear from Deadbeat Dame Designs. iconicatomic.com
Weekend Brunch
Before the caffeine kicks in, don a hat from one of the Elizabeth & Prince boutique locations in Palm Springs, Palm Desert, and La Quinta. They carry boleros and fedoras from such beloved brands as Janessa Leone, Lola Hats, and Artesano that are certain to pair well with a mimosa. elizabethandprince.com
PHOTOGRAPH BY ANNA KULA
La Akua in Palm Springs.
Pool Party
Nothing suits a Palm Springs pool party quite like a floppy-brimmed hat from Trina Turk. Both the flagship boutique in the Uptown Design District and the Palm Desert location carry a bevy of playful finds, including Mr Turk fedoras. Those are available in a variety of prints and patterns to complement poolside attire in or out of the water. trinaturk.com
Joshua Tree Concert
Top off a live music performance among the yuccas (and your noggin) at Dakota Bob’s Western Wear. Tucked away at the Sky Village Swap Meet, this shop’s sturdy selection of cowboy hats — some new and most broken-in — make it one of the style set’s best kept secrets, whether in search of cattlemans or pinched fronts, to complete a High Desert lewk. dakotabobs.com
Dakota Bob’s in Yucca Valley.