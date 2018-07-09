Six honorees have been named for the 12th annual National Philanthropy Day® in the Desert Awards Luncheon set for Nov. 7 hosted by the Association of Fundraising Professionals California, Desert Communities Chapter.

Harold Matzner, notable Coachella Valley philanthropist and owner of Spencer’s Restaurant, will be this year’s Presenting Sponsor and will serve as honorary chair of National Philanthropy Day in the Desert. Patrick Evans of CBS Local 2 will serve as emcee for the awards luncheon to be held at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa in Rancho Mirage.

This year’s distinguished honorees include:

• Outstanding Philanthropists — Jill and Barry Golden.

• Outstanding Fundraising Volunteer – Patrick Evans

• Outstanding Philangthropic Foundation, Philanthropic Corporation or Civic Service Organization — Walter Clark Legal Group

• Outstanding Nonprofit Founder — Roberta Klein, Read With Me

• Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy — Coachella Valley Youth Grantmakers

• Outstanding Fundraising Professional — Tim Evans, CFRE, CEO, The Unforgettables Foundation

“Each year, the caliber of nominations from the community for National Philanthropy Day in the Desert gets stronger and stronger,” said Judy Vossler, Blue Ribbon Committee chair. “This year was no exception, with many deserving individuals, companies, and foundations being recognized for their generous philanthropic support of the 800 plus nonprofit organizations within our valley.”

The Blue Ribbon Committee included Mark Anton, Gary Hall, Susie Harvey, Terri Ketover, Nate Otto, Mary Roche, Dawn Suggs, and Sandy Woodson. Angela Allen served as awards committee chair, and her committee included Bob McKechnie, Eileen Packer, Mitch Blumberg, Connie Golds, Tom Head, and Brian Daly. The Gold Ribbon Committee included chair Terri Bona, Sarah Clapp, Louise Cummings, Jan Hawkins, Paula Kennedy, and Scott Schroeder.

“National Philanthropy Day is the perfect occasion that allows the Association of Fundraising Professionals and the desert community to recognize and celebrate those who have gone above and beyond, making so much available to all in the Coachella Valley community,” said Sarah G. Clapp, president of the Association of Fundraising Professionals California, Desert Communities Chapter.

Leading underwriters include honorary chair and Presenting Ssponsor Harold Matzner and Award Sponsors H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation, and Wells Fargo. Luncheon Sponsors include College of the Desert, Peggy Cravens, Helene Galen and Jamie Kabler, Loma Linda University Health, and Madeline Zuckerman Marketing & Public Relations, Inc. Table Sponsors include The Community Foundation, Desert Arc, First Foundation Bank, Hot Purple Energy, Morgan Stanley, and Palm Springs Animal Shelter.

Desert Sun Media Group is this year’s Presenting Newspaper Sponsor. Additional Exclusive Media Sponsors include Palm Springs Life, Alpha Media –Palm Springs, Gulf California Broadcast Company, and Desert Charities News.

Early Bird Tickets are on sale online at $ 75 per person. After Oct. 15, individual registration will be $125 per person, space permitting. Tables of 10 can also be purchased for $1,200. For registration and event information, visit afpcadesert.org or contact event co-chair Judi Olivas at 760-989-4211 or Judi@onefuturecv.org.