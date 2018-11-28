The 12th annual National Philanthropy Day in the Desert celebration and awards ceremony honored local leaders who give of themselves for the betterment of the Coachella Valley. Patrick Evans of CBS Local 2 emceed the event, which drew more than 550 inspired guests to a luncheon at Aqua Caliente Resort Spa Casino. The honorees were:

• Jill and Barry Golden (Outstanding Philanthropists), supporters of Loma Linda University Children’s Health Indio Outpatient Pavilion and Little Hearts Desert Guild

• Patrick Evans (Outstanding Fundraising Volunteer)

• Roberta Klein (Outstanding Nonprofit Volunteer), founder of Read With Me

• Walter Clark Legal Group (Outstanding Philanthropic Corporation)

• Coachella Valley Youth Grantmakers (Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy)

• Tim Evans (Outstanding Fundraising Professional), founder and CEO of the Unforgettable Foundation

Judi Olivas and Gailya Brown co-chaired the event, and Angela Allen and Judy Vossler led the nomination and selection committee.