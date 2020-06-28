Honorees Announced for National Philanthropy Day

The local chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals has announced six honorees for its 14th annual National Philanthropy Day in the Desert Awards, which will take place virtually Nov. 6. The event pays tribute to local philanthropists, businesses, and organizations who generously give their time, talents, skills, and financial support to make the Coachella Valley a much better place for us all.

The honorees are:

• Tim and Carol Rochford (Outstanding Philanthropists)

• Sue Townsley (Outstanding Fundraising Volunteer)

• Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians/Betty Callies (Outstanding Philanthropic Foundation, Corporation, or Civic Service Organization)

• Selby Dunham/Bighorn BAM (Outstanding Nonprofit Founder)

• Leo Milmet (Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy)

• Liz Chambers (Outstanding Fundraising Professional)

“In this challenging time, we are more committed than ever to celebrating philanthropy and this year’s remarkable nominees,” says Judi Olivas, president of the Association of Fundraising Professionals California Desert Communities Chapter. “We are excited to engage the entire community with our new, virtual program, and look forward to shining a spotlight on those who are going above and beyond all year long, as well as during this time of increased need.”

Judy Vossler chaired the Blue Ribbon Award Selection Committee, which included Walter Clark, Jill Golden, Gary Hall, Terri Ketover, Kelly Levy, and Jan Pye. The Awards Committee, co-chaired by Heidi Maldoon and Bob McKechnie, included AFP members Angela Allen, Geoff Corbin, Brian Daly, Mark Duebner, Armando Ehrenzweig, and Josh Zahid. Judi Olivas chaired the Gold Ribbon Committee, which included AFP members Terri Bona, Sarah G. Clapp, Louise Cummings, Tim Evans, CFRE, Jan Hawkins, Paula Kennedy, and Scott Schroeder.

Founded in 1960, AFP works to foster philanthropy through advocacy, research, education, and professional certification programs, while promoting high ethical standards in the fundraising profession. The AFP Desert Communities Chapter has a membership of more than 100 fundraising professionals.

For registration and event information, visit afpcadesert.org or contact National Philanthropy Day event chair Kristin Bloomer at 760-459-5019 or at kristin@psfilmfest.org.