Better to Give

Against this backdrop, on Nov. 5, the Association of Fundraising Professionals Desert Communities Chapter will honor five individuals and one business at its 15th Annual National Philanthropy Day in the Desert Virtual Awards. Patti Grundhofer is the event’s presenting sponsor.

“Even a pandemic cannot diminish the enormous spirit of philanthropy within our Coachella Valley,” says Brian Daly, president of the association’s local chapter. “This has been an exceptional year with countless acts of remarkable philanthropy. This year’s honorees shine a light on the kindness and generosity we witness daily in our valley.”