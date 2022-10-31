Gamechangers

The giving nature of the Coachella Valley is best seen in its hundreds of nonprofit organizations, volunteers, and benefactors dedicated to serving others and making an impact for the greater good. Collectively, they work to find cures, ease pain, and improve our quality of life — especially our most underserved communities.

At its 16th annual National Philanthropy Day in the Desert on Nov. 4, the Association of Fundraising Professionals’ California Desert Communities chapter will recognize six “philanthropic heroes who give so generously of their time, skills, talents, and financial support,” says National Philanthropy Day Day in the Desert event chairman Josh N. Zahid.

Since 2007, AFP has honored 88 individuals and organizations on National Philanthropy Day, according to the organization’s president, Kristin Bloomer. “Our members are committed to bringing forward the positive change necessary to build strong, vibrant, and healthy communities,” she says.