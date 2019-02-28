Since its inception in 2001, Native FilmFest has invited indigenous filmmakers from around the world to share their work and stories in the Coachella Valley, the home of the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians. The festival, produced by the Agua Caliente Cultural Museum, opens a door for discussing and exploring indigenous issues, such as tribal identity and the exploitation of Native American land, on-screen.

The representation of Native peoples in film and popular culture in the last century has been largely misconceived, often resorting to stereotypes of noble savages or violent warriors. Thanks to the festival, locals and visitors can view indigenous storytelling in a new light and see some of the best that contemporary indigenous cinema has to offer.