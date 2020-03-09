The Power of Cinema

The festival, produced by the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, consistently opens a door for discussing and exploring indigenous issues, such as tribal identity and the exploitation of Native American land, onscreen.</p>

The representation of Native people in film and popular culture in the last century has been largely misconceived, often resorting to stereotypes of noble savages or violent warriors. Thanks to the Native FilmFest, locals and visitors can view indigenous storytelling in a new light and see some of the best that contemporary indigenous cinema has to offer. Noted films that have premiered at the festival include Words from a Bear, a look at Pulitzer Prize-winning Native American writer Navarro Scott Momaday, and Falls Around Her, a depiction of life on the Atikameksheng Anishnawbek reservation.

The Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians is honored to collaborate on this year’s FilmFest with the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American Indian’s Native Cinema Showcase in partnership with native peoples and their allies, the National Museum of the American Indian fosters a richer shared human experience through a more informed understanding of native peoples. This is not the first collaborative effort between Agua Caliente and the National Museum of the American Indian. In March 2019, the Museum presented an exhibition entitled “Section 14: The Other Palm Springs, California” created by the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians and organized by the Agua Caliente Cultural Museum. This exhibition was open in Washington, D.C. through January 2020 and told the story of the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indian’s work for justice and rights to their land in Palm Springs, California. Today, the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian strives towards equity and social justice through education, inspiration and empowerment. This FilmFest showcases enlightening films, documentaries, and short films from some of today’s premier Indigenous filmmakers thanks to the continued partnership between Agua Caliente and NMAI.