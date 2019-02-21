4

Moorten Botanical Garden

Palm Springs

A chorus of chirping birds and a hand-painted wooden sign greet visitors of Moorten Botanical Garden, where massive agave plants resemble mighty creatures of the sea and rare cactuses outstretch their limbs toward the sky. A natural pathway weaves through curious vegetation, and the sounds of the busy street fade with every step deeper into the brush. More than 3,000 species of desert plants representing a number of ecoregions have been cultivated on this 1-acre lot since 1939 by the Moorten family (the founders’ son Clark, now in his 70s, lives on property and looks after the plants). Toward the back is the “Cactarium,” a greenhouse filled with thorny specimens and succulents that has become one of Palm Springs’ best-loved photo-ops. Open daily, except on Wednesdays, with $5 entry fee. moortenbotanicalgarden.com