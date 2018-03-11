Nelda Linsk, who is credited with helping to put Palm Springs on the map by appearing in the famous Slim Aarons photograph, “Poolside Gossip,” recently was honored with a spot on the Palm Springs Walk of Stars.

Linsk became the 423rd person to be honored.

Linsk lived in the Richard Neutra designed Kaufmann house in Palm Springs for 10 years with her husband, Joseph Linsk, starting in 1964. Aarons, who was a friend of hers from New York, came out to Palm Springs in 1970 and asked if she could have some of her friends come over for a photo shoot.

Nelda has been a real estate professional for more than 33 years and was co-owner of Caldwell Banker Eadie Adams Realty. Today she works with HK Lane /Christie’s real estate firm in Palm Springs.

Her accolades include past board member of the Desert Healthcare Foundation; lifetime member of Eisenhower Medical Center and Desert Regional Medical Center’s Auxiliaries; member of the Women’s Committee of the Desert Museum; chair of the Frank Sinatra Celebrity Golf Invitational Luncheon, and the Barbara Sinatra Children’s Center “Skins Polo Game.”

