Quirky New Places to Visit in the High Desert

Those collecting national park patches and posting #vanlife pics in Joshua Tree haven’t shied away from trailblazing. According to visitation data, more than 3 million visitors entered the park in 2022 — roughly the same number as the year prior — and rangers don’t expect the count to drop any time soon.

While the tourism boom has undoubtedly bolstered existing businesses, creatives hailing from Los Angeles, New York, and beyond have decided to hang around the desert a little longer. They’ve purchased their own commercial properties — transforming them into quirky desert attractions, watering holes, and chic boutiques in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s a roundup of our favorite new haunts.

Spaghetti Western

Morongo Valley

A love of Sergio Leone and his ilk inspired Spaghetti Western, Morongo Valley’s bustling new restaurant and live music venue. Serving Italian-style cuisine with a kick of Southwestern spice, the saloon beckons desert dwellers and tourists to stop in for a meal with its bright-colored horse and buffalo statues, nicknamed Emilio and Bruno and painted by artist Emily Tayman.

Inside, the ambiance is cozy and cowboy-themed, with Wild West–inspired décor, dim lighting, a crackling fireplace, and a stage for live performers to play the perfect high noon soundtrack. Hailing from Rome, Italy, husband-and-wife owners Lorenzo Grassi and Jasmine Tommaso relocated from Los Angeles to bring their dream of Spaghetti Western to life.

Tommaso, a singer, and Grassi, a guitarist, wanted to blend their love of music and Italian food using fresh, local ingredients.

“​​We always dreamed of having a space of our own that we could have [as] an extension of our home, [where we could] host and play music,” Tommaso says.

The opening menu is simple, featuring pasta handmade locally by Sardinian pasta maker Marco Saba, who is based in Palm Springs, and scratch-made sauces incorporating produce from Temalpahk Farm in Coachella.

“We wanted to curate a small menu that reflected the different flavors that we grew up with and cater to the locals’ palates as much as possible,” Tommaso says.

One of the most beloved dishes is the Spaghetti Western itself, which is a Western twist on a traditional Amatriciana dish served in the central Italian region of Amatrice made with guanciale (salt-cured pig’s cheek), black pepper, Pecorino Romano cheese, tomato sauce, and dried chiles. Tommaso and Grassi’s version uses thick, smoked American-style bacon in place of pig’s cheek.

According to Tommaso, the American spin on authentic Italian food has already been well-received.

“We're from Italy, and [opening a restaurant in the desert] felt like the closest experience to home that we've had in a long time.”