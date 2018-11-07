Let'sBeFronds

Green living takes on fresh meaning in this new tile.

Lisa Marie Hart Home & Design, Interior Design

Weren’t born with a green thumb? The new Living Wall and Mod Palm tile patterns from New Ravenna are the most forgiving plants around.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY NEW RAVENNA

Anyone living in the desert has to be at least a little bit crazy for the mighty palm. But you don’t need an overstuffed armchair covered in a palm tree print to run with the theme. 

Part of the J. Banks Collection for New Ravenna, the tasteful new Mod Palm tile stretches across walls in a resort lifestyle pattern that looks as Miami, Maui, Bimini, or Tahiti as it does Palm Springs. Spiky yet hospitable, the hand-cut glass mosaic draws you in for a closer look. Once there, you’ll note verdant shades of verdite, peridot, malachite, chrysocolla, tsavorite, cat’s eye, jasper, schist, and tanzite. New Ravenna’s Jewel Glass is hand-mixed at the liquid stage to display a lush range of botanical colors.

Install the collection as if it’s growing wild from your baseboards or choose the Looking Glass design, a custom mosaic with a built-in mirror. (The new Living Wall tile, above, is a softer alternative.)

Did we mention these fronds are truly drought-tolerant? If a wall of Mod Palm doesn’t bring the outdoors in, you may need to step outside, get some palm-studded air, and clear your head.

PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY NEW RAVENNA