Anyone living in the desert has to be at least a little bit crazy for the mighty palm. But you don’t need an overstuffed armchair covered in a palm tree print to run with the theme.

Part of the J. Banks Collection for New Ravenna, the tasteful new Mod Palm tile stretches across walls in a resort lifestyle pattern that looks as Miami, Maui, Bimini, or Tahiti as it does Palm Springs. Spiky yet hospitable, the hand-cut glass mosaic draws you in for a closer look. Once there, you’ll note verdant shades of verdite, peridot, malachite, chrysocolla, tsavorite, cat’s eye, jasper, schist, and tanzite. New Ravenna’s Jewel Glass is hand-mixed at the liquid stage to display a lush range of botanical colors.

Install the collection as if it’s growing wild from your baseboards or choose the Looking Glass design, a custom mosaic with a built-in mirror. (The new Living Wall tile, above, is a softer alternative.)

Did we mention these fronds are truly drought-tolerant? If a wall of Mod Palm doesn’t bring the outdoors in, you may need to step outside, get some palm-studded air, and clear your head.