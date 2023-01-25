New Restaurants Bring Adventurous Flavors to the Desert

Italian

Palmina by Puglia, Palm Springs

The first thing that Palmina by Puglia co-owner Patrick Abbate wants everyone to know about his restaurant is that it’s an Italian — not Italian American — establishment. “All the food that we do is authentically Italian,” attests Abbate, who opened his Palm Springs outpost early last year after operating in Lake Arrowhead for more than five years. “The Italian Americans expect stuff like fettuccine alfredo and chicken parmigiana. These are not our dishes. I do not know them.”

Instead, chef Antonello Zito cooks up bona fide pizzas and pasta on a constantly changing menu. The most spectacular special is the jaw-dropping (and potentially hair-singeing) carbonara that’s prepared tableside. “We basically do a carbonara show where a cart comes out to the table with a pecorino Romano cheese wheel. Then, we add egg yolk, black pepper, and pancetta.” For a hit of warmth and drama, the wheel is ignited with grappa.

“The hard part isn’t sourcing the ingredients,” Abbate says. “It’s putting them together. For instance, the egg yolk: You want to cook it, of course, but not too much because then it’ll be like scrambled eggs. I was actually just in Rome and ordered carbonara that was like scrambled eggs. If that’s happening in Rome, you know it’s a problem.”

Other unique offerings include an octopus ragout, salami pizza, and a pierogi-like Sardinian pasta dish called culurgiones. “We have to make it from scratch,” Abbate says. “It’s fresh pasta stuffed with mashed potato and cheese, and we serve it with butter and sage. You won’t find it anywhere else.”