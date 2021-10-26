New Eats on the Block

Whether you crave super-duper spicy chicken or an idyllic cheeseburger, savor those delectable dishes — and munch more — at these new restaurants in Greater Palm Springs.

Boozehounds

Palm Springs

There’s more to this dog-friendly restaurant in the Uptown Design District than its canine-loving touches (like the “bad bitches” neon sign in the female-identifying restroom or a separate entrance and outdoor dining area for pooches). In the ultra-chic indoor dining room designed by Jenni-Kate Rogers, savor fabulous cocktails and food. What to Order: Executive chef Corey Baker’s background is in sushi, and it shows with his crudos: Bluefin tuna, Japanese yellowtail, and Tasmanian ocean trout.