New Eats on the Block

Tuna Crudo at Boozehounds in Palm Springs.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY BOOZEHOUNDS PALM SPRINGS
Whether you crave super-duper spicy chicken or an idyllic cheeseburger, savor those delectable dishes — and munch more — at these new restaurants in Greater Palm Springs.
Boozehounds
Palm Springs
There’s more to this dog-friendly restaurant in the Uptown Design District than its canine-loving touches (like the “bad bitches” neon sign in the female-identifying restroom or a separate entrance and outdoor dining area for pooches). In the ultra-chic indoor dining room designed by Jenni-Kate Rogers, savor fabulous cocktails and food. What to Order: Executive chef Corey Baker’s background is in sushi, and it shows with his crudos: Bluefin tuna, Japanese yellowtail, and Tasmanian ocean trout.
JWB GrillPalm Springs
Margaritaville Resort Palm Springs’ laid-back-but-elevated restaurant features an unexpectedly eclectic menu. (JWB are the initials of Margaritaville maestro Jimmy Buffet.) Enjoy dishes ranging from a Peruvian-style ceviche to a giant chicken schnitzel with harissa in the beachy dining room overlooking the hotel’s massive main pool. What to Order: It’s sacrilege not to have a cheeseburger in paradise. JWB’s rendition features a custom beef blend. For vegetarian Parrotheads, there’s a plant-based option.
Dave’s Hot Chicken
Indio
The beloved spicy chicken purveyor from Los Angeles opened its first local outpost in the East Valley, tricking out an industrial-style space with a trippy mural of cosmic cacti and a giant festival Ferris wheel. The tenders and sliders are available in seven signature levels of heat: no spice, lite mild, mild, medium, hot, extra hot, and — caaareful! — reaper. What to Order: The medium and hot options offer the most sizzle without compromising juiciness. Cool off with a milkshake made of actual ice cream.
Larkspur Grill
Palm Desert
As the Joshua tree wallpaper lining the entire dining room indicates, this eatery inside Hotel Paseo is quintessentially Californian. The farm-to-table fare includes red wine braised short ribs, three-cheese tortellini, herb-brined pork chop, and Beyond meat Bolognese over rigatoni. There’s also a filet and hanger steak from Creekstone Farms. What to Order: Come for a snack attack during happy hour. The grilled artichoke and bacon-wrapped dates are made with locally sourced ingredients.
Wahlburgers
Cabazon
Morongo Casino, Resort & Spa is the latest site for this burger chain owned by chef Paul Wahlberg and his famous brothers, Donnie and Mark. (The trio and their families starred in an A&E reality series about the trials and tribulations of operating the business for 10 seasons.) Besides loaded-up burgers, you can order chicken sandwiches, salads, and chili. What to Order: Tater tot lovers rejoice! Wahlburgers serves five types of tots, including Parmesan truffle, sweet potato, and spicy cheese and bacon.