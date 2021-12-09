Party Like It’s 2022

Bar Cecil in Palm Springs offers a sit-down experience and a menu crafted by chef Gabriel Woo.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY BAR CECIL
Entertainment
A Dragasaur’s New Year’s Eve at Oscar’s
Spend New Year’s Eve with the drag trio of Heklina, Varla Jean Merman ,and Sherry Vine. The night will be filled with a whole lot of funny, a little bit of naughty, and just a pinch of nice. Hosted by the queen mother herself, James “Gypsy” Haake.
Drag Me To 2022
The Saguaro Palm Springs is featuring the hostess with the mostess, Miss Rusty Waters. She wil usher in a one of a kind New Year’s Eve soiree filled with comedy, disco, and plenty of holiday surprises and treats.
Marvyn's Magic Theater New Year's Eve Show
Jeff Hobson plays host at he La Quinta venue as one of the most in-demand comedy magicians. His mix of comedy and magic hads audiences laughing with looks of amazement on their faces at the same time. All ticketed guests receive complimentary party favors and champagne toast.
New Year’s Eve Dinners
Bring in the New Year at Bar Cecil
Chef Gabriel Woo creates an unforgettable seven-course menu with a New York/East Coast/Times Square celebration, or join them for the traditional New Year’s Eve countdown at midnight.
New Year’s Eve Prom Nite at Runway Bar & Restaurant
With Siobhan Velarde and Tod Macofsky as your host, enjoy a three course dinner and New Year’s Champagne toast. Vote for your King and Queen. Disco Dance-off the night away and the watch the West Coast Ball Drop.
Rock & Roll New Year’s Eve Bash
The Palm Canyon Roadhouse in Palm Springs hosts its 14th annual party with entertainment by The Toyz starting at 7 p.m. Tickets include a champagne toast at midnight and party favors.
Lulu California Bistro Palm Springs rings in 2022 with a four-course dinner and entertainment.
New Year’s Eve Party at Lulu!
Ring in 2022 at Lulu’s famous New Year’s Eve blow out party with Tony Grandberry and his Big Fun Orchestra. Choose your 4-course dinner from the special menu in the decorative and festive dining room.
The Purple Room Palm Springs
The swank club where Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack hung out offers three-separate seatings featuring live jazz and a three-course dinner. Pick your favorite time, 5 or 7:30 p.m. with singer Rose Mallett or 10 p.m. with Sharon Sills at the mic. There will be party favors and a champagne toast at midnight.
Vicky’s of Santa Fee
Listen to live music in their lounge featuring The John Stanley King show, a musical mix of originals, R&B, the Beatles, Pink Floyd, Eric Clapton and Frank Sinatra-type love songs. No Cover. Pick your favorite time slot. Three seatings in the main dining room and two seatings in the lounge. Dinner reservations only.
Casinos
Light It Up New Year's Eve Block Party
At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs, you can dance the night away while DJ Lady Kate takes the outdoor stage starting at 8 p.m. There will be food trucks and booths, a fireworks display at midnight, and outdoor beer garden.
New Year’s Eve at Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City
DJ Citizen Jane headlines the New Year’s Eve party on the Agave Caliente Terraza outdoor venue along with DJ Femme A and DJ Sugar Free. The live entertainment will be coupled with food trucks and outdoor bars.
Coachella Day One ’22 at Spotlight 29’s Coachella Crossroads
Part festival, part carnival, and part circus may be the best way to Coachella Day One ’22, a New Year’s Eve celebration featuring former Los Angeles Laker great Shaquille O’Neal as deejay. Joining Shaq will be aka Dj Diesel, Saweetie, E-40, Getter, aerial artists, live painters, live loopers, stilt walkers and more.
Saweetie
Morongo Casino Resort & Spa
Come dressed in all white for an evening of live music, dance performances, and the opportunity to always say, “I was there.” Everyone’s invited to the biggest party of the year. Live entertainment will be Eevaan Tre, an R&B Soul artist from Coachella, DJ Kid J, The Mockery Band and The New Vibe.
Fantasy Springs Resort Casino New Year’s Eve Celebration
Ring in the New Year with free live entertainment throughout the entire resort. There will be Steel Rod at Twelve, and The Reel Band and DJ Nano will entertain at the LIT.