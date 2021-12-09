Party Like It’s 2022

A Dragasaur’s New Year’s Eve at Oscar’s

Spend New Year’s Eve with the drag trio of Heklina, Varla Jean Merman ,and Sherry Vine. The night will be filled with a whole lot of funny, a little bit of naughty, and just a pinch of nice. Hosted by the queen mother herself, James “Gypsy” Haake.

Drag Me To 2022

The Saguaro Palm Springs is featuring the hostess with the mostess, Miss Rusty Waters. She wil usher in a one of a kind New Year’s Eve soiree filled with comedy, disco, and plenty of holiday surprises and treats.

Marvyn's Magic Theater New Year's Eve Show

Jeff Hobson plays host at he La Quinta venue as one of the most in-demand comedy magicians. His mix of comedy and magic hads audiences laughing with looks of amazement on their faces at the same time. All ticketed guests receive complimentary party favors and champagne toast.